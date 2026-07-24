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Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in IHS Holding Limited $IHS

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
IHS logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sanctuary Advisors LLC initiated a new position in IHS Holding during the first quarter, buying 167,083 shares worth about $1.38 million.
  • Other institutional investors have also been active in the stock, while only 17.54% of IHS shares are currently held by institutions and hedge funds.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains cautious: IHS has an average Hold rating and a price target of $8.38, while its most recent quarterly results missed estimates on both EPS and revenue.
  • Interested in IHS? Here are five stocks we like better.

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IHS Holding Limited (NYSE:IHS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 167,083 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHS. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IHS in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of IHS by 545.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,704 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of IHS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IHS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised IHS from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.38.

Get Our Latest Report on IHS

IHS Stock Performance

Shares of IHS opened at $8.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.73. IHS Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15.

IHS (NYSE:IHS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). IHS had a negative return on equity of 1,351.44% and a net margin of 10.74%.The company had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.16 million.

IHS Profile

(Free Report)

IHS Inc develops source of information, insight and analytics in different areas of business. The Company's segments include Resources, Transportation and Consolidated Markets & Solutions. The Company's Resources segment includes its Energy and Chemicals product offerings. Its Transportation segment includes its Automotive; Maritime & Trade, and Aerospace, Defense & Security product offerings. Its Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment includes its Product Design; Technology, Media & Telecom, and Economics & Country Risk product offerings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Holding Limited (NYSE:IHS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IHS (NYSE:IHS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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