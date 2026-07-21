Sanctuary Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,973 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 7,317 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 319 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Expedia Group from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $288.52.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,569,384. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,124,454.38. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Trading Down 1.4%

EXPE opened at $265.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.05 and a 52 week high of $303.80. The business's 50 day moving average is $241.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The company's revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report).

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