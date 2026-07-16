Sanctuary Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 7,673 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $29,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 62,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $316,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $131.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.32. The company's 50-day moving average is $129.63 and its 200 day moving average is $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. HSBC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $159.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $371,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 124,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,395,077.28. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 77,000 shares of company stock worth $9,978,740 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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