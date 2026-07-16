Sanctuary Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,911 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 18,851 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Shopify were worth $17,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the software maker's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company's stock.

Get Shopify alerts: Sign Up

Shopify Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $123.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $160.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.98. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.00 and a 52 week high of $182.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Susquehanna started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Shopify from an "overweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Key Shopify News

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Shopify, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Shopify wasn't on the list.

While Shopify currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here