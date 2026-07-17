Sanctuary Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,364 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 5,113 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $15,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,584,840. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $286.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "in-line" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $255.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $202.77 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $175.28 and a 1-year high of $252.56. The company has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business's fifty day moving average price is $205.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. TE Connectivity's payout ratio is currently 31.87%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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