Sanctuary Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,268 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,189 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $32,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 121.5% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company's stock.

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Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:EMR opened at $136.25 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $165.15. The stock has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.81.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is 51.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $162.64.

Get Our Latest Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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