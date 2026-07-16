Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $16.23 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,409 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $16,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $942,542,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11,507.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,192,196 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $456,993,000 after buying an additional 1,181,925 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,283,065 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $491,824,000 after buying an additional 627,066 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 576.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 708,083 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $271,429,000 after acquiring an additional 603,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,338,589 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $513,108,000 after acquiring an additional 570,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.5%

MSI opened at $407.60 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.36 and a 1-year high of $492.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $407.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.34.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $504.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Motorola Solutions

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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