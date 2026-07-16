Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $16.82 Million Position in ATI Inc. $ATI

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,616 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 19,649 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of ATI worth $16,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ATI by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,369 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 49.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,948 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $32,984,000 after purchasing an additional 209,480 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the second quarter worth $324,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the second quarter worth $317,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ATI by 4.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,214 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATI. Weiss Ratings raised ATI from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ATI in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on ATI from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded ATI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Research raised ATI from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $176.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ATI news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 40,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.91, for a total value of $7,316,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,775,584.11. The trade was a 20.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 160,442 shares of company stock worth $28,535,831 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI opened at $193.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $180.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.76. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.42 and a 12 month high of $205.31.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. ATI had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.26%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business's revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

ATI Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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