Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $17.79 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,060 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 137,117 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $17,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Financially Speaking Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel confirmed it has begun using ASML’s most advanced High-NA EUV machine to produce parts of its next-generation chips, including Core Ultra 3 and Panther Lake. That milestone suggests Intel is making real progress on advanced-node manufacturing, which supports the turnaround thesis. Reuters article

Intel confirmed it has begun using ASML’s most advanced High-NA EUV machine to produce parts of its next-generation chips, including Core Ultra 3 and Panther Lake. That milestone suggests Intel is making real progress on advanced-node manufacturing, which supports the turnaround thesis. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive on Intel ahead of July 23 earnings, with KeyBanc lifting its price target to $155 and other firms, including HSBC and Stifel, also raising targets. The upgrades point to improving expectations for AI-related demand, server CPUs, and foundry execution. Barchart article

Analysts turned more constructive on Intel ahead of July 23 earnings, with KeyBanc lifting its price target to $155 and other firms, including HSBC and Stifel, also raising targets. The upgrades point to improving expectations for AI-related demand, server CPUs, and foundry execution. Positive Sentiment: ASML said Intel has reached an important production milestone with High-NA EUV, and several articles highlighted Intel’s role as the first chipmaker to put the new tool into production use. That reinforces optimism that Intel can close the gap with rivals in advanced chipmaking. Yahoo Finance article

ASML said Intel has reached an important production milestone with High-NA EUV, and several articles highlighted Intel’s role as the first chipmaker to put the new tool into production use. That reinforces optimism that Intel can close the gap with rivals in advanced chipmaking. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor sentiment was also mixed-to-positive, with chip stocks rebounding after inflation data and some commentary saying Intel could benefit from sector rotation. However, weakness in peers like Micron also shows investors remain cautious about the group. 247WallSt article

Broader semiconductor sentiment was also mixed-to-positive, with chip stocks rebounding after inflation data and some commentary saying Intel could benefit from sector rotation. However, weakness in peers like Micron also shows investors remain cautious about the group. Negative Sentiment: Some articles note that Intel is still trading in a volatile semiconductor backdrop ahead of earnings, and traders are likely pricing in both execution risk and the possibility of a PC-related slowdown. Any disappointment on July 23 could quickly pressure the stock. Motley Fool article

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $102.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.34. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $142.35. The stock has a market cap of $517.63 billion, a PE ratio of -166.11 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Intel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Roth Capital raised Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Intel from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $101.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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