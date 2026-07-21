Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR by 864.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,573 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after acquiring an additional 39,054 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $237,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at $265,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9,477.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,344 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $198,711,000 after buying an additional 2,966,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 188.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,335 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,019,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.3%

QSR opened at $74.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.14. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.33 and a fifty-two week high of $81.96.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 32.80%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. Restaurant Brands International's dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, CL King set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.14.

View Our Latest Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

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