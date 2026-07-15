Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $34.70 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,004 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 20,888 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $34,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $18,128,357,000 after buying an additional 1,220,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,873,646 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $9,604,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,588,604 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,597,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,888 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9,060.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,338,660,000 after acquiring an additional 37,719,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $2,388,278,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $131.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $129.31.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $95.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $123.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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