Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,035 shares of the company's stock after selling 178,407 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,016 shares of the company's stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 50,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 163,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts: Sign Up

Kenvue Trading Down 1.9%

Kenvue stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio is presently 107.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KVUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kenvue from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KVUE

About Kenvue

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kenvue, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kenvue wasn't on the list.

While Kenvue currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here