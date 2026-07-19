Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $6.40 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,613 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 9,251 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded D.R. Horton from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $168.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $149.24 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $150.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.22 and a 1 year high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. D.R. Horton's payout ratio is currently 16.87%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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