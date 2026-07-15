Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $96.76 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,139 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 19,849 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $96,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 446.2% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 200.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $371.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Visa from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Evercore set a $350.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $397.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Visa Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of V opened at $356.29 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.89 and a fifty-two week high of $365.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.02 and a 200 day moving average of $324.89. The firm has a market cap of $639.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Visa announced a strategic partnership with ACE Money Transfer to expand its cross-border remittance business, which could deepen transaction volume in its global money movement network and support future revenue growth.

Visa announced a strategic partnership with ACE Money Transfer to expand its cross-border remittance business, which could deepen transaction volume in its global money movement network and support future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Visa is preparing to launch an AI Financial Assistant for banking apps, with pilots expected soon in the U.S.; this could enhance customer engagement and give financial institutions a new value-added tool built on Visa’s platform.

Visa is preparing to launch an AI Financial Assistant for banking apps, with pilots expected soon in the U.S.; this could enhance customer engagement and give financial institutions a new value-added tool built on Visa’s platform. Positive Sentiment: Visa’s inclusion alongside Mastercard and Google in the x402 Foundation underscores its relevance in emerging AI payments infrastructure, suggesting the company is positioning itself for agent-driven commerce and new payment rails. Ripple Is Now a Premier Member of the x402 Foundation, Alongside Visa and Mastercard

Visa’s inclusion alongside Mastercard and Google in the x402 Foundation underscores its relevance in emerging AI payments infrastructure, suggesting the company is positioning itself for agent-driven commerce and new payment rails. Neutral Sentiment: Visa is attracting heavy investor attention and multiple media write-ups today, which may be amplifying trading interest, but these mentions do not add much new fundamental information on their own.

Visa is attracting heavy investor attention and multiple media write-ups today, which may be amplifying trading interest, but these mentions do not add much new fundamental information on their own. Negative Sentiment: Some articles raise long-term disruption concerns around AI agents and new payment rails, which could create uncertainty about how quickly Visa will adapt if alternative transaction systems gain traction.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $729,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,440. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,490 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $3,608,455.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,219,704.26. This represents a 40.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,581 shares of company stock valued at $25,627,975. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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