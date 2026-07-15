Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 26,165 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,635 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,165 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $52,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. AG Campbell Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

Get PM alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $194.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $176.44 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $181.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.92. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.11 and a 52-week high of $193.05. The firm has a market cap of $274.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is currently 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Philip Morris International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Philip Morris International wasn't on the list.

While Philip Morris International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here