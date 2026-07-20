Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 31,296 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,596 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 31,296 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $901,751,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $433,537,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $185,969,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 11,514,029 shares of the technology company's stock worth $276,567,000 after buying an additional 4,454,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $93,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $35.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $39.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HPE

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,808,425.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 204,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,144,667.54. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 17,001 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $475,517.97. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 135,851 shares of company stock worth $4,383,642 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $45.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.62. The firm has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $64.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

See Also

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