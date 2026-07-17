Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 3,512 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $15,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $405.00 target price (up from $391.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $380.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $374.38.

View Our Latest Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.7%

SHW opened at $337.96 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $289.86 and a fifty-two week high of $379.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company's 50-day moving average is $319.42 and its 200 day moving average is $332.49.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 64.55% and a net margin of 10.86%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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