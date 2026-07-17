Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 40,730 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,966 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 40,730 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in General Motors were worth $11,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. SouthState Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 99,239 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $8,445,238.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 592,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,399,794.20. This trade represents a 14.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,192,490. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 697,388 shares of company stock valued at $57,752,596. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.27.

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General Motors Trading Down 0.0%

GM stock opened at $77.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $78.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.93. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $48.87 and a 52 week high of $87.62. The company has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.31.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. General Motors's revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors's payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

More General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces highlight GM’s strong earnings history and suggest the company could beat estimates again in its next quarterly report, which could support the stock if results and guidance come in ahead of expectations. Article Title

Several market commentary pieces highlight GM’s strong earnings history and suggest the company could beat estimates again in its next quarterly report, which could support the stock if results and guidance come in ahead of expectations. Positive Sentiment: GM has also been featured as a top-ranked growth stock in screening tools, reinforcing the view that investors are still finding value in the name ahead of earnings. Article Title

GM has also been featured as a top-ranked growth stock in screening tools, reinforcing the view that investors are still finding value in the name ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: GM Middle East sales were boosted by full-size SUVs and pickups, suggesting demand remains solid in profitable vehicle segments. Article Title

GM Middle East sales were boosted by full-size SUVs and pickups, suggesting demand remains solid in profitable vehicle segments. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple previews of GM’s upcoming Q2 earnings focus on key metrics and Wall Street expectations, which mainly keeps attention on the report rather than changing the underlying story. Article Title

Multiple previews of GM’s upcoming Q2 earnings focus on key metrics and Wall Street expectations, which mainly keeps attention on the report rather than changing the underlying story. Neutral Sentiment: GM-related nostalgia and legacy pieces, including the demolition of a historic Pontiac building and other heritage coverage, are more symbolic than financially material for the stock. Article Title

GM-related nostalgia and legacy pieces, including the demolition of a historic Pontiac building and other heritage coverage, are more symbolic than financially material for the stock. Negative Sentiment: A Reuters-style report on GM missing the hybrid shift and losing share to Toyota is the most important bearish takeaway, since it raises concerns that GM is underinvested in a fast-growing segment and could face pressure on U.S. market share and future margins. Article Title

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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