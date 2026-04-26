Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 4,471 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,928 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $35,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,230,787 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $13,560,617,000 after purchasing an additional 924,625 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,036,276 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $6,291,867,000 after purchasing an additional 124,501 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,830,080 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,716,467,000 after purchasing an additional 103,827 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,830,373 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,213,921,000 after purchasing an additional 240,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,294,776 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,079,320,000 after purchasing an additional 463,012 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $244.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.80. The stock has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.97. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.33 and a 52-week high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Lowe's Companies from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe's Companies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $289.24.

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Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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