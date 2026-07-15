Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 48,579 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 406,087 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 48,579 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $48,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 294 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Merck & Co., Inc. News

Here are the key news stories impacting Merck & Co., Inc. this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA expanded approval for Merck’s Keytruda in combination with Pfizer’s Padcev for muscle-invasive bladder cancer, broadening the drug’s potential use and strengthening Keytruda’s growth outlook. FDA Expands MRK & PFE's Keytruda-Padcev Combo Use in Bladder Cancer

The FDA expanded approval for Merck’s Keytruda in combination with Pfizer’s Padcev for muscle-invasive bladder cancer, broadening the drug’s potential use and strengthening Keytruda’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms raised price targets on Merck, including JPMorgan, BMO Capital Markets, and Guggenheim, reflecting stronger confidence in the company’s pipeline and earnings power. Analyst price target updates

Several Wall Street firms raised price targets on Merck, including JPMorgan, BMO Capital Markets, and Guggenheim, reflecting stronger confidence in the company’s pipeline and earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also watching Merck’s upcoming earnings report, with expectations centered on whether Keytruda growth and other business trends can offset pressure from patent-cliff concerns and slower mature-drug sales. Earnings preview: What to expect from Merck & Co.'s report

Investors are also watching Merck’s upcoming earnings report, with expectations centered on whether Keytruda growth and other business trends can offset pressure from patent-cliff concerns and slower mature-drug sales. Neutral Sentiment: Merck is also being discussed by traders as a potential value play and as a company facing a future Keytruda patent cliff, which keeps long-term sentiment mixed despite recent positives. Why Merck Stock Is in the Spotlight Today

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $120.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $119.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.66 and a 52 week high of $130.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.59%.The firm's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.160 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRK

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

Further Reading

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