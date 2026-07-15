Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 5,816 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,202 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $34,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 60,339.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,387 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $531,493,000 after purchasing an additional 877,932 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,823 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $625,784,000 after purchasing an additional 669,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,551 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,770,729,000 after purchasing an additional 527,523 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 560,363 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $271,031,000 after buying an additional 375,622 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,403,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $683.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $575.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $607.58.

View Our Latest Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.0%

LMT opened at $515.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $692.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.11. The company's 50-day moving average is $521.89 and its 200 day moving average is $571.55.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. Lockheed Martin's revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.28 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lockheed Martin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lockheed Martin wasn't on the list.

While Lockheed Martin currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here