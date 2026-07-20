Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 9,228 Shares of Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM - Free Report) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,051 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,421,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $518,378,000 after buying an additional 279,110 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 3,027.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 252,765 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,107,000 after acquiring an additional 244,684 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 717.3% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 145,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,148,000 after acquiring an additional 128,128 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,614 shares of the company's stock worth $49,580,000 after purchasing an additional 124,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 1,509.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 100,554 shares of the company's stock worth $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 94,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TM. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Erste Group Bank cut Toyota Motor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $290.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of TM stock opened at $177.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 12-month low of $166.10 and a 12-month high of $248.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.22.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.81 billion for the quarter. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan. Founded in 1937 by Kiichiro Toyoda as an offshoot of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, the company builds and sells a broad range of vehicles and related products under the Toyota and Lexus brands. Toyota's operations encompass vehicle design, manufacturing, parts supply, and distribution through a worldwide dealer network, as well as complementary businesses such as vehicle financing and mobility services.

The company's product lineup includes passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, light commercial vehicles and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, along with engines and vehicle components.

See Also

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