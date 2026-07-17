Sanctuary Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,920 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,273 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $11,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KMB opened at $108.99 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $102.99 and its 200 day moving average is $101.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.26. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $137.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 152.79% and a net margin of 12.80%.Kimberly-Clark's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $401,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $152,162.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at $797,233.08. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,096 shares of company stock worth $689,687. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $116.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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