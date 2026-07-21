Sanctuary Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS - Free Report) by 163.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,014 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 50,258 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in General Mills were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 578 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its holdings in General Mills by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 630 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc grew its holdings in General Mills by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 660 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.11 and a beta of -0.03. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. General Mills had a positive return on equity of 21.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. General Mills has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.000-3.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. General Mills's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,355.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $342,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,947,288.54. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ricardo Fernandez sold 7,995 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $275,827.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 62,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,763.50. This trade represents a 11.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of General Mills from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $39.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on General Mills

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc NYSE: GIS is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company's portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

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