Sanctuary Advisors LLC Reduces Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. $ASX

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX - Free Report) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,703 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 94,420 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in ASE Technology were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 180,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,495 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company's stock.

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ASE Technology Stock Down 3.7%

NYSE:ASX opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 1.69. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $45.51.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 7.03%. Analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This is a positive change from ASE Technology's previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 96.0%. ASE Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ASE Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ASE Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASE Technology has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASX

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. NYSE: ASX, commonly referred to as ASE, is a Taiwan-based provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services. The company focuses on back-end semiconductor manufacturing and related services that prepare integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices for final use. Its core activities include advanced IC packaging, final testing, wafer probing, and related engineering and supply-chain support for semiconductor customers.

ASE offers a range of products and technical capabilities designed to meet increasingly complex packaging and system-in-package requirements.

See Also

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