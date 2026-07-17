Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 11,104 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,958 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 11,104 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $296.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $274.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $282.99 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.82 and a fifty-two week high of $303.15. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $259.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.96. The stock has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.36% and a net margin of 19.32%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works's payout ratio is 59.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $247.99 per share, with a total value of $199,879.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at $409,679.48. This trade represents a 95.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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