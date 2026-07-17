Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 43,655 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,561 shares of the company's stock after selling 43,655 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 132,301 shares of the company's stock worth $7,626,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.7% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 6,700 shares of the company's stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 8.4% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the company's stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 17.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $66.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Stock Up 4.6%

MDLZ opened at $61.42 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Mondelez International's payout ratio is presently 99.50%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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