Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 53,515 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,948 shares of the company's stock after selling 53,515 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VICI. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company's stock.

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VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI stock opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $34.01.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 69.28%.VICI Properties's revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. Analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. VICI Properties's payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on VICI shares. Mizuho restated a "neutral" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of VICI Properties from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VICI Properties

Key Headlines Impacting VICI Properties

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VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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