Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 54,371 Shares of Sempra Energy $SRE

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,733 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 54,371 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $10,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,120 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 17.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 79.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,764 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Sempra Energy Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $93.14 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $74.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.56. The business's 50 day moving average price is $91.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.30.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.31%.Sempra Energy's revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a $0.6575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 89.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $104.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on SRE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 8,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $724,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,600.20. This trade represents a 24.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo Ferrero sold 2,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $232,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,380,821.19. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,207 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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