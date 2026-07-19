Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 5,862 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,200 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,862 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 198,655 shares of the company's stock worth $43,577,000 after buying an additional 98,870 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,603,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,545,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,413 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Snowflake by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,330,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $291,840,000 after acquiring an additional 75,419 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 144,234 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cache Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Cache Advisors LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a $289.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $216.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Thirty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $296.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.56, for a total value of $646,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 397,879 shares in the company, valued at $102,875,594.24. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 343 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $87,502.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,290,856.60. The trade was a 6.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,802,015 shares of company stock valued at $421,739,629 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Snowflake News

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on Snowflake to $313 from $284 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Article

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on Snowflake to $313 from $284 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp lifted its target to $325 from $285 and kept an overweight rating, adding to the bullish analyst sentiment around SNOW. Article

KeyCorp lifted its target to $325 from $285 and kept an overweight rating, adding to the bullish analyst sentiment around SNOW. Positive Sentiment: RBC said CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy’s performance-based stock award is another positive sign for Snowflake’s AI growth strategy, suggesting management incentives are aligned with long-term value creation. Article

RBC said CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy’s performance-based stock award is another positive sign for Snowflake’s AI growth strategy, suggesting management incentives are aligned with long-term value creation. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage highlighted Snowflake as one of the “hypergrowth” or “surprise” stocks to watch for 2026, reinforcing investor interest in the company’s AI and cloud growth narrative. Article

Media coverage highlighted Snowflake as one of the “hypergrowth” or “surprise” stocks to watch for 2026, reinforcing investor interest in the company’s AI and cloud growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Snowflake also unveiled a large CEO pay plan tied to ambitious long-term stock-price goals, which may be viewed as a commitment to growth but could draw scrutiny over compensation levels. Article

Snowflake also unveiled a large CEO pay plan tied to ambitious long-term stock-price goals, which may be viewed as a commitment to growth but could draw scrutiny over compensation levels. Neutral Sentiment: Snowflake’s recent article coverage also noted continued product progress, including secure AI workflows for financial-data customers through Rogo, supporting the company’s broader AI adoption story. Article

Snowflake Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $268.85 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $227.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.18 billion, a PE ratio of -76.38 and a beta of 1.35. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.30 and a 1-year high of $284.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Snowflake's revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

See Also

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