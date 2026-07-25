Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in Sasol Ltd. $SSL

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94,999 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSL. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sasol by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,723 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 14,269 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 3.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 62,848 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 11.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,354 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 48.9% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company's stock.

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Sasol Stock Performance

Shares of Sasol stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66. Sasol Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $14.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Sasol in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Sasol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Sasol from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sasol from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sasol from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SSL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sarushen Dhanapalan Pillay sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $28,671.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,313 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $214,352.82. This represents a 11.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited is an integrated energy and chemical company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company's core operations encompass the conversion of natural gas, coal and heavy hydrocarbons into liquid fuels and a wide array of chemical products. Sasol leverages proprietary Fischer-Tropsch and gas-to-liquids (GTL) technologies to deliver cleaner-burning diesel, jet fuel and naphtha, alongside solvents, surfactants and specialty polymers for industrial and consumer applications.

In addition to its GTL business, Sasol operates downstream facilities for the manufacture of alpha olefins, ethylene, propylene and other base-chemical intermediates.

See Also

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