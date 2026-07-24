Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $1.56 Million Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1,270.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 144 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 788.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $327.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 0.50. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.50 and a 1 year high of $382.54.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $116.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $112.11 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 53.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Krystal Biotech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings cut Krystal Biotech from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $306.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $360.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRYS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.11, for a total transaction of $7,702,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,378,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $424,623,337.05. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John Charles Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.27, for a total value of $347,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $347,270. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 26,642 shares of company stock worth $8,243,923 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company's stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company's lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

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