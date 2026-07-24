Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. $GRDN

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Guardian Pharmacy Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,983 shares of the company's stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 6,070 shares of the company's stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,885 shares of the company's stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter.

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Guardian Pharmacy Services Price Performance

NYSE GRDN opened at $39.29 on Friday. Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.05. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.33.

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Guardian Pharmacy Services had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $336.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on GRDN shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research lowered Guardian Pharmacy Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Guardian Pharmacy Services from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardian Pharmacy Services currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.83.

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Guardian Pharmacy Services Profile

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes. The company's Guardian Compass includes dashboards created using data from its data warehouse to help its local pharmacies plan, track, and optimize their business operations; and GuardianShield Programs for LTCFs.

Further Reading

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