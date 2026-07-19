Sanctuary Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,629 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,126 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,022,597,000 after acquiring an additional 625,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,674 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,333,367,000 after purchasing an additional 375,118 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,909 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,103,453,000 after purchasing an additional 332,441 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,560 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $878,454,000 after purchasing an additional 73,727 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,922 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $951,883,000 after purchasing an additional 184,362 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Glj Research assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2,015.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 1,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,732.67, for a total value of $2,599,005.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,282,648.22. The trade was a 16.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,948.17, for a total value of $7,792,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,804 shares in the company, valued at $65,855,938.68. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 30,778 shares of company stock worth $59,746,124 over the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of FIX stock opened at $1,667.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.66. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $513.99 and a 52 week high of $2,073.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1,861.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,540.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.75 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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