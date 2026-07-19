Sanctuary Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 715,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 22,495 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.2% of Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $221,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 30,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 16,789 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 406.1% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its position in Broadcom by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 177,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $61,505,000 after purchasing an additional 24,703 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 6,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research lowered Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $485.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $370.83 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $401.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.00 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Broadcom's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $10,033,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 194,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,254,935.37. This trade represents a 11.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total value of $598,923.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,514,884.36. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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