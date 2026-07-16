Sanctuary Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,920 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 17,795 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $30,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,552.6% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $82.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.98. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The company has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.51.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price objective on O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ORLY

Insider Buying and Selling at O'Reilly Automotive

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $230,098.65. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $354,680. The trade was a 39.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $462,404.80. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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