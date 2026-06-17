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Sand Grove Capital Management LLP Takes Position in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Written by MarketBeat
June 17, 2026
Kenvue logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Sand Grove Capital Management opened a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter, buying 1,270,766 shares valued at about $21.9 million. The stake makes Kenvue roughly 7.4% of its portfolio and its 10th-largest holding.
  • Kenvue’s latest earnings beat expectations, reporting $0.32 EPS versus the $0.27 consensus and revenue of $3.91 billion versus $3.84 billion expected. Quarterly revenue rose 4.5% year over year.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33. The stock also offers a 4.5% dividend yield, though its payout ratio is high at 97.65%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Kenvue.

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,270,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,921,000. Kenvue comprises approximately 7.4% of Sand Grove Capital Management LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Kenvue as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kenvue by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Kenvue by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,213 shares of the company's stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in Kenvue by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 234,664 shares of the company's stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC grew its position in Kenvue by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Kenvue by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the company's stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on KVUE. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded Kenvue to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kenvue from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on KVUE

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.54. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87. The business's 50 day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 10.61%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kenvue

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of Kenvue stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $679,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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