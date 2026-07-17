Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 1,100.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,071 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 20,232 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Sandisk were worth $14,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sandisk during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $408,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter worth about $100,080,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter worth about $9,788,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter worth about $591,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNDK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Sandisk from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,803.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDK

Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of SNDK stock opened at $1,411.08 on Friday. Sandisk Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2,354.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 4.74. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $1,750.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,040.34.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Featured Stories

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