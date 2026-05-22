Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 1,301.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,637 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 31,237 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in Sandisk were worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDK. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,057,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNDK shares. Mizuho set a $1,220.00 price target on Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Arete Research upgraded Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sandisk from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sandisk from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandisk presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,157.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDK

Sandisk Stock Up 10.7%

SNDK opened at $1,542.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 4.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $966.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $590.05. Sandisk Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1,600.00.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The business's revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In other news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,216,939.71. This trade represents a 26.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 6,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,555,092 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

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