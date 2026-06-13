Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Shares Sold by Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd's holdings in Sandisk were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandisk by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 320,534 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $76,088,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sandisk by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,450 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth $6,599,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandisk by 263.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNDK. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $1,550.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,470.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,580.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandisk

Insider Activity

In other Sandisk news, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,736.00, for a total transaction of $1,041,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 32,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,954,752. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,531,364.66. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Trading Up 5.2%

SNDK stock opened at $1,980.10 on Friday. Sandisk Corporation has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $2,021.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.83 and a beta of 4.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,288.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $749.25.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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