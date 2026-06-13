Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lessened its stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,000 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 256,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.23% of Sandisk worth $80,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sandisk alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNDK. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth about $491,053,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sandisk by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,860 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $866,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,276 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,293,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth about $518,889,000.

Sandisk Trading Up 5.2%

NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,980.10 on Friday. Sandisk Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $2,021.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,288.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $749.25. The firm has a market cap of $293.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.83 and a beta of 4.87.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandisk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNDK. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Arete Research raised Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research raised Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays raised Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Melius Research set a $2,350.00 price target on Sandisk in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,580.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sandisk

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In other news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at $31,910,777.50. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,736.00, for a total value of $1,041,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 32,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,954,752. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sandisk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sandisk wasn't on the list.

While Sandisk currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here