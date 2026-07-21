Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,910 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 81,552 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.59% of Sandisk worth $556,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sandisk by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Sandisk during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

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Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of Sandisk stock opened at $1,390.95 on Tuesday. Sandisk Corporation has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $2,354.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,743.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,056.26. The company has a market cap of $205.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 4.74.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. Sandisk's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus started coverage on shares of Sandisk in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,470.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $1,700.00 price target on Sandisk in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,803.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SNDK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sandisk news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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