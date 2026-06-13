Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Shares Sold by Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 95.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,855 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 859,745 shares during the period. Sandisk accounts for approximately 2.5% of Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd's holdings in Sandisk were worth $9,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNDK. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sandisk during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at $92,531,364.66. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Price Performance

NASDAQ SNDK opened at $1,980.10 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $1,288.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $749.25. Sandisk Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $2,021.65. The company has a market capitalization of $293.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.83 and a beta of 4.87.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SNDK. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,470.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,580.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNDK

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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