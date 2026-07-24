Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,447 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 932 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Sandisk were worth $8,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Sandisk by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,521 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,821,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandisk by 1,301.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,637 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 31,237 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,000.

Sandisk Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Sandisk stock opened at $1,610.33 on Friday. Sandisk Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $2,354.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 4.74. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1,753.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,084.78.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 EPS for the current year.

Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators highlighted Sandisk as a potential winner from AI infrastructure spending, tight memory supply, and stronger NAND pricing, reinforcing the bull case for higher earnings power. Article Title

Analysts and market commentators highlighted Sandisk as a potential winner from AI infrastructure spending, tight memory supply, and stronger NAND pricing, reinforcing the bull case for higher earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Reports said memory prices remain elevated and could continue rising, which is important for Sandisk’s margins and revenue outlook. Article Title

Reports said memory prices remain elevated and could continue rising, which is important for Sandisk’s margins and revenue outlook. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish pieces argued Sandisk still has room to run after its huge 2026 rally, citing enterprise SSD growth, AI-related storage demand, and a discounted valuation relative to its growth story. Article Title

Several bullish pieces argued Sandisk still has room to run after its huge 2026 rally, citing enterprise SSD growth, AI-related storage demand, and a discounted valuation relative to its growth story. Neutral Sentiment: With earnings approaching, investors are focused on whether Sandisk can keep beating expectations and justify its elevated valuation. Article Title

With earnings approaching, investors are focused on whether Sandisk can keep beating expectations and justify its elevated valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage flagged a broader sector pause and profit-taking, explaining why SNDK has also seen intraday volatility despite the bullish long-term narrative. Article Title

Some coverage flagged a broader sector pause and profit-taking, explaining why SNDK has also seen intraday volatility despite the bullish long-term narrative. Negative Sentiment: At least one analyst cut a price target on SNDK, which may be pressuring sentiment even as the stock remains near record levels. Article Title

At least one analyst cut a price target on SNDK, which may be pressuring sentiment even as the stock remains near record levels. Negative Sentiment: Susquehanna also reportedly lowered its target, suggesting some analysts think the stock’s recent run has outpaced near-term fundamentals. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SNDK. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sandisk from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sandisk from $2,025.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,470.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Sandisk from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,811.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sandisk

Insider Activity

In other Sandisk news, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total value of $1,252,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,515 shares in the company, valued at $65,803,320. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,531,364.66. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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