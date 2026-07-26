Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,159 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 5,310 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Sandisk worth $52,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Sandisk by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,521 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth $7,821,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sandisk by 1,301.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,637 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 31,237 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,000.

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Sandisk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,436.56 on Friday. Sandisk Corporation has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $2,354.39. The stock has a market cap of $212.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 4.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,754.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1,087.24.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 EPS for the current year.

Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: SanDisk remains a major AI-storage beneficiary, with multiple recent articles highlighting strong demand for memory and enterprise storage tied to AI infrastructure spending and tight supply. Article Title

SanDisk remains a major AI-storage beneficiary, with multiple recent articles highlighting strong demand for memory and enterprise storage tied to AI infrastructure spending and tight supply. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and traders are still focused on SanDisk’s upcoming fiscal Q4 earnings on August 5, with expectations for a large move and a chance for another earnings beat after a strong surprise history. Article Title

Analysts and traders are still focused on SanDisk’s upcoming fiscal Q4 earnings on August 5, with expectations for a large move and a chance for another earnings beat after a strong surprise history. Neutral Sentiment: New ETF products are being launched to trade the DRAM and memory rally, underscoring strong investor interest in the group, though this is more a sentiment signal than a direct catalyst for SanDisk. Article Title

New ETF products are being launched to trade the DRAM and memory rally, underscoring strong investor interest in the group, though this is more a sentiment signal than a direct catalyst for SanDisk. Neutral Sentiment: Options traders are pricing in a sizable post-earnings swing, reflecting elevated expectations and uncertainty heading into the report. Article Title

Options traders are pricing in a sizable post-earnings swing, reflecting elevated expectations and uncertainty heading into the report. Negative Sentiment: Memory and chip stocks are under pressure today, and SanDisk is being dragged lower by a sector-wide risk-off move after recent gains in AI-related semiconductors. Article Title

Memory and chip stocks are under pressure today, and SanDisk is being dragged lower by a sector-wide risk-off move after recent gains in AI-related semiconductors. Negative Sentiment: SanDisk has also pulled back sharply from recent highs, and some coverage now frames the move as a correction after an extended AI-driven rally. Article Title

Insider Activity at Sandisk

In other news, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total value of $1,252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,803,320. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,359,019. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNDK. UBS Group set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Sandisk from $1,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,470.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus initiated coverage on Sandisk in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandisk presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,811.38.

Get Our Latest Report on SNDK

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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