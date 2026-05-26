Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Stake Trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,499 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 15,101 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Sandisk were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Sandisk by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Composition Wealth LLC increased its stake in Sandisk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sandisk by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sandisk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sandisk by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

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Sandisk Stock Performance

SNDK opened at $1,478.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $999.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $608.04. Sandisk Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.79 and a twelve month high of $1,600.00. The firm has a market cap of $218.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 4.82.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNDK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $1,220.00 target price on Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Sandisk from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Melius Research set a $2,350.00 target price on Sandisk in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Sandisk from $1,300.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,157.14.

View Our Latest Report on Sandisk

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In related news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. This represents a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 6,525 shares of company stock worth $6,555,092 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

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