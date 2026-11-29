Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,050 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. ABS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualcomm in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new stake in Qualcomm during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qualcomm during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Raffa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualcomm during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Team Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Qualcomm during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Recent Qualcomm Headlines

These are some of the QCOM headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm’s CEO award is tied to the stock reaching $500, a structure that could align executive rewards with substantial long-term shareholder gains. The award is a potential incentive signal, rather than evidence of near-term business improvement. Qualcomm Stocks Climb After Tying CEO Award to $500 Share Price

Qualcomm’s CEO award is tied to the stock reaching $500, a structure that could align executive rewards with substantial long-term shareholder gains. The award is a potential incentive signal, rather than evidence of near-term business improvement. Positive Sentiment: One report highlights a roughly $5 billion growth opportunity in a fast-growing Qualcomm business, saying demand is strong but supply is limiting expansion. Success could help diversify the company beyond handsets, though execution and supply capacity remain important. Qualcomm Is Betting Big on a $5 Billion Opportunity

One report highlights a roughly $5 billion growth opportunity in a fast-growing Qualcomm business, saying demand is strong but supply is limiting expansion. Success could help diversify the company beyond handsets, though execution and supply capacity remain important. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts and a mixed market backdrop were cited as reasons the rally may be difficult to sustain, adding a note of caution about near-term expectations. Analyst Cuts and Mixed Trading Keep Qualcomm Rally on a Short Leash

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $196.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualcomm news, CEO Cristiano Amon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 177,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,513,600. This trade represents a 5.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ann Chaplin sold 1,827 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $319,268.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,503,307.50. The trade was a 6.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,023 shares of company stock worth $6,506,363. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $178.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm's 50 day moving average is $176.02 and its 200 day moving average is $170.82. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The firm's revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.98%.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a technology company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, it develops wireless communications technologies and semiconductor products used in mobile devices and other connected products. Through its semiconductor business, Qualcomm designs processors, modems, radio-frequency components and connectivity platforms, including products marketed under the Snapdragon brand. Its technologies also support automotive applications, such as in-vehicle connectivity and computing, and Internet of Things devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report).

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