Sands Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Sands Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,513,800 shares of the company's stock after selling 380,880 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of Datadog worth $205,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock worth $5,966,877,000 after buying an additional 9,748,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Datadog by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,955,547,000 after buying an additional 7,091,075 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $469,461,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock worth $1,036,787,000 after buying an additional 2,316,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Datadog by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock worth $580,383,000 after buying an additional 2,216,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Datadog from $145.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Datadog from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $250.00 price objective on Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $231.64.

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Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG opened at $229.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.02, a P/E/G ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.56. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $278.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.29 and a 200 day moving average of $147.30.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 52,832 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $10,000,040.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 622,726 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $117,869,577.28. The trade was a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 75,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $17,376,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 434,591 shares in the company, valued at $100,690,388.79. This represents a 14.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,210,113 shares of company stock valued at $244,699,453. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts are increasingly upbeat on Datadog’s AI opportunity. BMO raised its price target to $260, BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating with a $255 target, and Wedbush also reiterated a buy view, reinforcing expectations for further upside. Article link

Analysts are increasingly upbeat on Datadog’s AI opportunity. BMO raised its price target to $260, BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating with a $255 target, and Wedbush also reiterated a buy view, reinforcing expectations for further upside. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Datadog’s GPU Monitoring and broader AI observability stack suggests the company is expanding its role in optimizing AI workloads, which could become a meaningful growth driver. Article link

Coverage around Datadog’s GPU Monitoring and broader AI observability stack suggests the company is expanding its role in optimizing AI workloads, which could become a meaningful growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Technical traders are encouraged by DDOG breaking above its 20-day moving average, a sign of improving short-term momentum after a strong run. Article link

Technical traders are encouraged by DDOG breaking above its 20-day moving average, a sign of improving short-term momentum after a strong run. Positive Sentiment: Financial press is highlighting Datadog as a beneficiary of AI-driven cybersecurity spending, with analysts raising targets and framing DDOG as a hidden winner from the AI boom. Article link

Financial press is highlighting Datadog as a beneficiary of AI-driven cybersecurity spending, with analysts raising targets and framing DDOG as a hidden winner from the AI boom. Positive Sentiment: Datadog’s recent AI-focused product launch and broader platform expansion are strengthening the company’s growth narrative and supporting elevated valuation expectations. Article link

Datadog’s recent AI-focused product launch and broader platform expansion are strengthening the company’s growth narrative and supporting elevated valuation expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog remains a premium-valued stock after its strong revenue growth and beat-and-raise earnings report, so the market is balancing solid fundamentals against high expectations.

Datadog remains a premium-valued stock after its strong revenue growth and beat-and-raise earnings report, so the market is balancing solid fundamentals against high expectations. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales by CEO Olivier Pomel and CFO David Obstler may create some near-term overhang, even though the transactions were made under pre-arranged trading plans. Article link

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

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