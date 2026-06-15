Sands Capital Management LLC Has $30.02 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Sands Capital Management LLC cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,963 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 31,656 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $30,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,310 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,938 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $279.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.89 billion, a PE ratio of 229.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm's 50 day moving average is $216.44 and its 200 day moving average is $189.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.57 and a 12 month high of $302.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Palo Alto Networks's revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANW. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. New Street Research cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. HSBC lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $114.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $306.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 536 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $150,080.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,704 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,157,120. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $802,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 150,250 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,105. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 81,044 shares of company stock worth $20,424,722 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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