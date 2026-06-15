Sands Capital Management LLC Has $385.98 Million Holdings in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Sands Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,929,883 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,673,174 shares during the period. Block accounts for 1.2% of Sands Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Block worth $385,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Block in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Block in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 59.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 59.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company's stock.

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Block Trading Down 0.0%

XYZ opened at $69.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.21 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.56. The company's 50-day moving average is $69.20 and its 200 day moving average is $64.36.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. Block had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Block news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 268,169 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,112,675. This represents a 1.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 30,919 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,318,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 500,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,561,200. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 199,680 shares of company stock worth $15,009,081 in the last ninety days. 11.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XYZ shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Block from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Block from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Block from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.42.

View Our Latest Report on XYZ

Block Company Profile

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report).

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